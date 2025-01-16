Monrovia Police: Man stabbed at sobriety meeting; Recovered juvenile kicks and spits; Sleeping in car on Huntington Drive; Etc.

Monrovia Police were presumably busy with the Eaton Fire last week and did not submit their standard weekly report. So today the police released two reports. Since that would be a bit lengthy, here are a few lowlights from the Dec. 19-Jan. 8 report, and a link to the full report, followed by the standard weekly report, for Jan. 9-15.
Dec. 19-Jan. 8 (full report)
~ A man attending a sobriety meeting on Myrtle was stabbed by someone at the meeting.
~ Traffic accident - bicyclist hit car. Cyclist treated by paramedics.
~ Knifepoint robbery on Huntington.
~ Attempted dog theft. Owner struck by suspects.
~ Sexual battery on store employee.
~ Buildings evacuated because of gas leak.
January 9 – 15
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for January 9 – 15. - Brad Haugaard]
During this period the Police Department handled 488 service events, resulting in 78 investigations.
Driving Under the Influence / Felony Evading – Suspect Arrested
January 9 at 1:39 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mayflower and Duarte saw a motorist fail to stop. A traffic stop was attempted and the driver refused to stop. A pursuit ensued and was quickly terminated. As the officer continued to patrol the area, they were flagged down by a witness that saw the driver flee and hide. The driver was located and a DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
January 9 at 10:09 a.m., an employee from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported a vehicle transported to their facility has been previously reported stolen. Officers responded and recovered the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Recovered Stolen / Missing Person Located
January 9 at 8:54 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Huntington and Mountain. Officers were made aware that the vehicle was stolen by a juvenile who had been reported missing. Officers located the missing juvenile and the vehicle. The victim did not desire prosecution. The vehicle and juvenile were removed from the system.
Arson
January 11 at 2:45 a.m., while patrolling the 1100 block of S. Mountain an officer saw smoke rising from the rear of a business. Additional officers and MFD responded, evacuated a neighboring building and extinguished the fire. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 11 at 7:37 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported the catalytic converter to their vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
January 11 at 9:56 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of E. Colorado reported a burglary at their residence. This investigation is continuing.
Runaway / Mental Evaluation
January 11 at 9:27 p.m., a juvenile was reported missing from the 100 block of N. Ivy. Officer’s arrived and located the juvenile, when officers attempted to contact the juvenile she ran from the officers. Officers were able to detain her after she kicked and spat on them. Officers determined she was a danger to herself and others. She was transported to a medical facility for an evaluation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 12 at 1:36 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Huntington and California saw a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Welfare Check / Mental Evaluation
January 12 at 4:10 p.m., a resident on S. Fifth reported that her adult son made comments about harming her. Officers arrived and made contact with the son. It was determined that he was a danger to his mother. An emergency protective order was granted against the son. The son was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Pursuit – Suspect Arrested
January 12 at 7:31 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Foothill and Madison. The vehicle was located, but the driver fled, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit was terminated shortly after. The vehicle was later located by Pasadena PD and another pursuit ensued. The driver fled on foot and a foot pursuit ensued, the suspect was apprehended a short distance away. An investigation revealed he was also in possession of a firearm. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
January 12 at 8:26 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported a male adult standing near a small trashcan containing lit debris. An officer arrived and observed a man walking in the middle of the street, nearly being struck by traffic. The individual was detained, and the trashcan was found smoldering. MFD responded and fully extinguished the smoldering debris. The subject was exhibiting severe mental health issues, and it was determined that he posed a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 13 at 3:35 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Huntington and 210 freeway an officer saw a vehicle stranded on the center median. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the driver, a female adult, passed out behind the wheel. The officer made contact with the driver, who immediately exhibited signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed she was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Theft from Vehicle
January 13 at 10:12 a.m., a victim parked his vehicle near a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and walked back to his vehicle he realized the cover to the bed of his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen License Plate
January 13 at 3:29 p.m., an officer patrolling the 300 block of W. Colorado noticed a vehicle with stolen license plates. The stolen plate was recovered and booked. The stolen plate was reported stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting Report
January 13 at 6:31 p.m., a caller in a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported an adult male suspect stole merchandise and fled on foot. Officers responded but were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Arson Report
January 13 at 11:58 p.m., a tree fire was reported in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and discovered a fallen palm tree that had been set on fire. Two officers attempted to extinguish the flames using fire extinguishers; however, the fire intensified. The fire was ultimately extinguished by the MFD. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
January 14 at 4:41 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject concealing merchandise. As he was leaving, an employee attempted to stop him and he pulled a knife and threatened the employee. Officers arrived and located the subject in a nearby business. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 14 at 5:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Magnolia and Huntington regarding an injury traffic collision. Officers arrived and discovered a vehicle had failed to yield and struck another vehicle. Both parties were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
January 15 at 10:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Greystone regarding a subject that has been sleeping in his vehicle and causing disturbances in the area. Officers arrived and made contact with him. Officers discovered he was under the influence of a narcotic. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
January 15 at 1:03 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Mayflower. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed one of the driver failed to yield and collided with another vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Theft
January 15 at 2:50 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject walked into the business and walked out with merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 15 at 3:37 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a subject took merchandise and left without paying. This investigation is continuing.
