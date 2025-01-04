Monrovia Police Search for Information on Groping Incident

A store employee reported that a male suspect groped her as he walked past her in the store. The suspect was described as a white male between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a gray beanie, a brown hooded sweater, light brown pants, and black running shoes.
Officers reviewed security footage and collected evidence. Shortly thereafter, officers received a report of a theft at another nearby business. Upon arrival, they located an individual matching the description of the suspect from the earlier incident.
The suspect was positively identified for the sexual battery, arrested and booked into the Monrovia Police Department jail. He is currently in custody at the Los Angeles County - Inmate Reception Center, awaiting his court appearance scheduled for Monday, January 6, 2025.
If you have information about this incident, please contact the Monrovia Police Department at (626) 256-8000.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
