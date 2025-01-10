News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Calvary Chapel Monrovia helping Altadena recovery


Calvary Chapel Monrovia posts on Facebook that it has been providing food, water, and help cleaning up in Altadena.

“Our church remains a disaster relief hub for those in need of prayer, food, water and basic necessities.

“We are accepting any donations of food, water, toiletries, clothes, kid’s toys and books. [The church is located at the corner of Myrtle and Cherry]

“We will continue to see what more we can do to help those affected by the fires.

“Please continue to pray for the families and individuals that have lost their homes.”

- Brad Haugaard 

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)