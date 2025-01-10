Calvary Chapel Monrovia helping Altadena recovery

Calvary Chapel Monrovia posts on Facebook that it has been providing food, water, and help cleaning up in Altadena.
“Our church remains a disaster relief hub for those in need of prayer, food, water and basic necessities.
“We are accepting any donations of food, water, toiletries, clothes, kid’s toys and books. [The church is located at the corner of Myrtle and Cherry]
“We will continue to see what more we can do to help those affected by the fires.
“Please continue to pray for the families and individuals that have lost their homes.”
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment