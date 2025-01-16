A reader poll: Is the police report too long?

It has been suggested that the police report in MonroviaNow.com is too long.
So ... I would like to know if that is the general feeling.
Instead of publishing the full report I could offer a quick summary of police activities and a link to the full report. Or I could continue to publish the full report.
Click here to see an example of both approaches.
I'm still pondering what to do and your comments would be helpful.
- Brad Haugaard
Hi Brad, I personally like the whole report much better, and do not think it's too long. I appreciate it! Thanks!ReplyDelete
I like the report as is. I don't think it is too long. Thank you.ReplyDelete
Leave it as is.ReplyDelete