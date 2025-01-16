News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

A reader poll: Is the police report too long?

It has been suggested that the police report in MonroviaNow.com is too long.

So ... I would like to know if that is the general feeling.

Instead of publishing the full report I could offer a quick summary of police activities and a link to the full report. Or I could continue to publish the full report.

Click here to see an example of both approaches.

I'm still pondering what to do and your comments would be helpful.

- Brad Haugaard

3 comments:

  1. Darla RamirezJanuary 16, 2025 at 3:00 PM

    Hi Brad, I personally like the whole report much better, and do not think it's too long. I appreciate it! Thanks!

  2. AnonymousJanuary 16, 2025 at 3:26 PM

    I like the report as is. I don't think it is too long. Thank you.

  3. David WolfJanuary 16, 2025 at 3:53 PM

    Leave it as is.

