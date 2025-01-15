Altadena merchants at Street Fair; Monrovia water is safe; Picking up extra green waste may take a bit longer - there's lots; A

~ The Friday Night Street Fair returns this Friday with six Altadena merchants who need space and support. A donation drive will be held at the fair.
~ Yes, Monrovia water is safe to drink and "there are no issues, concerns or problems in Monrovia's water system." Also, reservoirs are full, and as a routine matter during power outages, generators are placed at water production facilities and pump stations to maintain service.
~ City crews are following Athens trash trucks to pick up remaining wind waste, but crews are busy and they may follow one to three days behind trash pick-up, so be patient. Bag leaves and keep waste out of the street and sidewalks.
- Brad Haugaard
