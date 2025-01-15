Altadena merchants at Street Fair; Monrovia water is safe; Picking up extra green waste may take a bit longer - there's lots; A

News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Altadena merchants at Street Fair; Monrovia water is safe; Picking up extra green waste may take a bit longer - there's lots

City Manager Dylan Feik reports that...

~ The Friday Night Street Fair returns this Friday with six Altadena merchants who need space and support. A donation drive will be held at the fair.

~ Yes, Monrovia water is safe to drink and "there are no issues, concerns or problems in Monrovia's water system." Also, reservoirs are full, and as a routine matter during power outages, generators are placed at water production facilities and pump stations to maintain service. 

~ City crews are following Athens trash trucks to pick up remaining wind waste, but  crews are busy and they may follow one to three days behind trash pick-up, so be patient. Bag leaves and keep waste out of the street and sidewalks.

- Brad Haugaard

