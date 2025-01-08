Fire above Monrovia Wednesday morning

City manager Dylan fee reported: “ As the Eaton Fire continues burning towards Monrovia, you should anticipate seeing flames on the hillside as they move eastward. As the Eaton Fire moves closer to Monrovia, it will also encounter the Bobcat Fire Burn Area which will mean less extreme flames on the hillside. It's a good thing when the Eaton Fire begins to burn into a previously burned area as there is less brush and fuel for the Eaton Fire to burn. However, the weather remains very unpredictable and as emergency responders make decisions about evacuations, if you receive a notice about an Evacuation Warning or Evacuation Order, please follow the guidance prescribed.”
- Brad Haugaard
Former resident here. I am praying for safety for all of my neighbors right now. Please take care.