Hillside Wilderness Preserve closed until further notice

Although the preserve was basically untouched by the Eaton Fire, it was very much touched by the bulldozers firefighters used to widen the fire break.
From the Ridgeside trailhead, the fire road is mostly untouched until just before Sunset Bench, at which point the road has been widened to maybe 70 or 80 feet and the surface is churned up like soft sand.
From Sunset Bench down the west side it is graded by bulldozers. The switchbacks below the bench are essentially gone. All that is left is a steep, deep-powder slope with a few of the far corners of the switchbacks still intact.
The westward road from the bottom of the switchbacks (not the southern road) is also churned up into deep sand all the way to the intersection where you can turn off to Arcadia Wilderness Park, or what was once Arcadia Wilderness Park.
From that point to the Cloverleaf entry point everything is pretty clear except for a few fallen branches.
- Brad Haugaard
