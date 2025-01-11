Resources for Eaton Fire victims

Information and resources for those affected by the Eaton Fire from City Manager Dylan Feik.
President Biden declared a Federal Major Disaster Declaration in response to the fires. Funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Small Business Administration (SBA) are now available for those impacted by the fire. This relief includes $770 for essential items and larger direct grants to cover essential costs, medical bills, cars, and more. Small Business Administration low-interest loans are also available for impacted small business owners and residents.
The damage the Eaton Fire has caused our neighbors is unfathomable. Thousands have lost their homes, businesses, places of worship and personal belongings. Some have even lost loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Below are resources that will be able to assist those navigating this difficult time.
Additionally, our City Council is already brainstorming ways the City of Monrovia can respond and help our neighbors during their time of need. In addition to resources being provided now, long-term efforts to house, employ, and care for our neighbors is an incredible task, and our community is up to the task!
Resources AvailableAlexan Marmont
The Alexan Marmont at 1625 S Magnolia Ave is assisting those who lost their homes or whose homes are unlivable by helping them make the application approval and move-in process easier. They also offer furniture packages from one of their vendors as an option. For more information, please get in touch with Alexan Marmont at 626-275.8560.
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Visit disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362)
- Disaster-related assistance may include:
- Rental Payments for temporary housing for those whose homes are unlivable
- Grants for home repairs and replacement of essential household items
- Unemployment payments for workers who temporarily lost jobs because of the disaster and do not qualify for state benefits
- Low-interest loans to cover residential losses not fully compensated by insurance
- Crisis Counseling for those who are traumatized by the disaster
- Advisory assistance for legal veterans benefits and social security matters.
If you are having trouble applying for assistance, please call Judy Chu's office at 626-304-0110.
Small Business Administration Disaster Loans
Nearby Shelter Locations
Unemployment Assistance
People who are out of work due to the fire may be eligible for unemployment benefits and may file for unemployment online at edd.ca.gov or my phone Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. by calling one of the numbers below:
Please click here to view locations and resources to recoup lost documents.
Private Insurance
Please click here for information on filing a claim with private insurance companies.
Historic and Art Preservation
The Altadena, Pasadena, and the Sierra Madre areas are filled with historical artifacts and collections. If you need assistance, please get in touch with the Heritage Responders hotline at 202-661-8068. If you have questions about saving family treasures and heirlooms, don't hesitate to contact them at NHRpublichelpline@.culturalheritage.org
Donations and Volunteering
For a list of verified foundations seeking monetary donations to equip firefighters battling wildfires, please click here.
Please be wary of scam artists and identity thieves who may attempt to take advantage of disaster survivors.
City Facilities & Hours of Operation
City Hall, Public Works Yard, Fire Administration will remain closed through the weekend.
All City facilities will be open for regular hours on Monday and regular business operations will resume. The Hillside Wilderness Preserve will remain closed as long as the bad air quality continues.
