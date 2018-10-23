News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
The Kitty in the High Tower ... Would Like a Home
Daniel (A464854) is a handsome black and white boy who is about 5 years old. He likes to sit high on his tower in the cat room to watch over everyone with his bright green eyes. Daniel likes to keep his social circle pretty small so it takes a few minutes for him to warm up to you. If you give him a chance, in his own time, he’ll slowly come over to you and head butt you on the forehead to say hello. Visit Daniel today in one of our cat communal rooms.
The adoption fee for cats is $75. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
