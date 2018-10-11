News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Ring Doorbell Stolen; Walking in Traffic; Smoking in Park; Shoplifting; Credit Card Swiping; Gardener's Truck Stolen; Alcohol; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for October 4–10. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 386 service events, resulting in 85 investigations.
Fraud
October 4 at 9:37 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Granite reported that she had dropped her wallet while shopping the day before. She later discovered someone had used one of her credit cards at a gas station in Monrovia. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
October 4 at 4:25 p.m., a caller reported a collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Shamrock and Foothill. One of the motorists drove away from the accident scene without stopping. Officers searched the area for the hit and run suspect vehicle, but could not locate it. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft / Fraud
October 4 at 5:48 p.m., a caller reported someone had stolen her wallet while she was shopping at a grocery store in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The suspect used one of her credit cards at another nearby store. She had left her wallet in her shopping cart and it was taken when she wasn’t looking. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
October 4 at 7:03 p.m., security for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject had just left their store without paying for merchandise she had taken. Officers responded and stopped the subject outside the store. The stolen property was recovered and returned to the store. The suspect was arrested.
Possession of Methamphetamine / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 4 at 9:26 p.m., Special Enforcement Team officers were patrolling the 2600 block of S. Peck when they saw a bicyclist commit a Vehicle Code violation. The bicyclist was stopped and found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody. A computer check revealed the subject also had a warrant for his arrest.
Commercial Burglary
October 5 at 6:39 a.m., an employee of a business in the 100 block of W. Huntington arrived at work and discovered one of the building windows was shattered. The investigation revealed the suspects had entered the building sometime during the night and took a safe containing over $1,000. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
October 5 at 2:11 p.m., an elderly female subject reported someone had taken her wallet while she was shopping inside a grocery store in the 600 block of W. Huntington. She placed her wallet in a shopping cart, and when she wasn’t looking, someone took it. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Evading / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
October 5 at 2:12 p.m., an employee of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject had just run out of their store without paying for merchandise he had taken. He entered a vehicle and fled. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. A short pursuit ensued. The suspect stopped, exited the vehicle and ran. With the assistance of witnesses in the area, the suspect was apprehended. The suspect was found to be in possession of several tools used to commit burglaries. The stolen property was returned to the store. A computer check revealed the suspect had multiple warrants for his arrest.
Grand Theft Auto
October 5 at 2:36 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Mountain View reported his gardener’s work truck had just been stolen. Two male suspects stopped in front of the house, one entered the truck and both subjects drove away. The truck was entered into the DMV stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Methamphetamine – Suspect Arrested
October 5 at 6:29 p.m., Special Enforcement Team officers were patrolling the 2600 block of S. Peck when they saw a motorist commit a driving violation. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested.
Vehicle Burglaries
October 5 at 7:52 p.m., a caller reported his vehicle had just been burglarized while he was eating inside a restaurant in the 800 block of W. Huntington. The vehicle had been entered through a rear passenger side window. Multiple items were stolen. An officer responded and checked the parking lot. One additional vehicle that had been burglarized in the same manner was located. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspects Arrested
October 5 at 11:14 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Montana reported he could hear a woman screaming for help and believed it was possibly his neighbor. Officers arrived and located the female subject. She had been involved in an argument with her live-in boyfriend. An investigation revealed the male subject had hit the woman several times. Monrovia paramedics provided medical care and the suspect was arrested.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 2:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 2200 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Warrant – Suspects Arrested
October 6 at 10:08 p.m., Special Enforcement Team officers were patrolling the 300 block of W. Duarte when they saw a female subject they recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a felony warrant for her arrest. She was stopped and taken into custody for the warrant.
Public Intoxication / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 7 at 12:36 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a male subject who appeared to be intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and taken into custody. A computer check revealed the subject also had a warrant for his arrest.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
October 7 at 2:15 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1800 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist commit several traffic violations. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Smoking in a Park – Suspect Cited
October 7 at 11:25 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of W. Olive and saw a male subject in the skate park smoking. He stopped and contacted the subject. The substance he was smoking was found to be marijuana. A citation was issued for the violation.
Shoplifting
October 7 at 2:32 p.m., employees of a business in the 100 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject had just walked out of the store without paying for merchandise. Officers responded and searched for the subject, but could not locate him. An investigation revealed the subject left the stolen property outside the business prior to fleeing the area. The property was returned to the business.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
October 7 at 11:16 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of California reported he could hear a woman yelling for help because her husband was hitting her. The caller believed it was his neighbor yelling. Officers responded and located the woman who needed help. An investigation revealed her husband had hit her. The suspect was arrested.
Domestic Violence
October 8 at 5:02 p.m., a caller in the 1300 block of S. Fifth reported she was having a dispute with her boyfriend after trying to drop him off at his uncle’s house. He became angry with her, pulled her out of the car and began hitting her. She said he left the area when she started calling the police. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Identity Theft – Suspect Arrested
October 8 at 6:50 p.m., an employee at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male customer had just attempted to pay for merchandise using someone else’s identification. When the employee began calling the police, the suspect fled the business. Officers located the suspect and found him to be in possession of over twenty- five different identifications, Social Security cards and credit cards belonging to other people. The suspect was arrested.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 8 at 7:58 p.m., an employee of a store in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject was in their store, heavily intoxicated and yelling. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was found to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety or that of others, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication / Battery on a Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
October 9 at 5:14 p.m., a caller reported a female subject who appeared intoxicated was attempting to get into the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the 700 block of E. Foothill. Officers responded and located the subject. She was found to be too intoxicated to care for her own safety and was attempting to drive while intoxicated. While the officers were taking her into custody, she hit them several times. She was booked and later released on a citation.
Grand Theft Auto
October 9 at 6:28 p.m., a caller reported her vehicle had just been stolen from the 300 block of S. California while she was at work. She believed it was a family member who took it without permission. Officers responded to the house of the family member and located the vehicle. Just as they arrived, they saw a male subject run from the home. The subject was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 10 at 9:34 a.m., a grand theft was reported at a business parking lot in the 1500 block of S. Primrose. The victim returned to her parked vehicle and found someone had removed the catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
Walking in Traffic / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 10 at 3:17 p.m., several callers reported a male subject walking in traffic in the 800 block of S. Mayflower. Officers arrived and saw the subject standing in front of cars that were swerving around him. They contacted the subject, who immediately began resisting the officers as they attempted to remove him from the street for his safety. He was arrest and taken into custody.
Hit & Run Injury Traffic Collision Run
October 10 at 4:58 p.m., a caller reported she was driving in the 800 block of E. Duarte when another motorist struck her vehicle and drove away without stopping. The caller was not injured. Several callers reported the suspect vehicle had collided into three more vehicles, one block from the original collision. Several occupants and drivers were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
October 10 at 6:12 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Norumbega reported they had arrived home and found that someone had stolen their Ring doorbell device that had been attached to their home, next to the front door. This investigation is continuing.
