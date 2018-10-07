News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia Freeway On-Ramp Sign Misspelled
CBS News notes that the eastbound 210 Freeway on-ramp at Huntington Drive has a sign that points to "San Bernadino." Of course I don't need to tell you that it is actually "San Bernardino"
- Brad Haugaard
1 comment:
Kelly
October 7, 2018 at 9:21 AM
Ha!
