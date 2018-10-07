News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Freeway On-Ramp Sign Misspelled


CBS News notes that the eastbound 210 Freeway on-ramp at Huntington Drive has a sign that points to "San Bernadino." Of course I don't need to tell you that it is actually "San Bernardino" link

- Brad Haugaard
