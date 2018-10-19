News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
New Fake Grass at Monrovia High Field; Updated Sex Ed Rules; Etc.
At its next meeting (agenda: here) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Replacing the field turf at Monrovia High using upgraded materials with an 8-year warranty. Link
~ Adopting modified district rules on sex education. Link and link
~ Adopting a memo of understanding with USC to have its education students - as part of their education, I take it - assist Monrovia teachers. Link
~ Add a course in cultural geography. Link
