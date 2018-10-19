News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

New Fake Grass at Monrovia High Field; Updated Sex Ed Rules; Etc.


At its next meeting (agenda: here) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ Replacing the field turf at Monrovia High using upgraded materials with an 8-year warranty. Link

~ Adopting modified district rules on sex education. Link and link

~ Adopting a memo of understanding with USC to have its education students - as part of their education, I take it - assist Monrovia teachers. Link

~ Add a course in cultural geography. Link

- Brad Haugaard
