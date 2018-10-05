Monrovia School Board to Recognize Students, Employees of the Mont

News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia School Board to Recognize Students, Employees of the Month


At its next meeting (https://goo.gl/fCKJkF) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...

~ Congratulate Monrovia High student David Bughman on being recognized as a "Commended Student" by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

~ Congratulate Monrovia High student Alexandra Fraire on being recognized as a "National Hispanic Scholar" by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

~  Congratulate these employees of the month for October:
- Amy Martinez, School Office Manager - Canyon Early Learning Center
- Angeline Arias, Special Education Teacher - Canyon Early Learning Center
- Tom Rosenstein, Teacher - Canyon Oaks High School
- Claude Mallory, Head Custodian - Monrovia Community Adult School
- Samar Abi Saad, Adult Ed Teacher - Monrovia Community Adult School

- Brad Haugaard
