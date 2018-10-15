News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Power Outage Around Foothill and Myrtle


There's a power outage around Foothill and the west side of Myrtle, affecting the Vons shopping center and street lights. Edison is aware of the problem says 2790 customers are affected. https://goo.gl/GiwZY2

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)