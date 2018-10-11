News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Breakfast at Tiffany's Movie This Saturday at the Library
For Classic Movie Afternoon, Breakfast at Tiffany's, Oct. 13, from 2-4 p.m. in the library Community Room. Details:
https://goo.gl/ZZKZcm
- Brad Haugaard
10/11/2018
