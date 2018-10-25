News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Credit Card Skimmer Placed in Card Reader; Fraudulent Anti-Fraud Scheme; Vehicles Stolen, Burglarized, Scratched; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for October 18–24. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 399 service events, resulting in 79 investigations.
Fraud
October 18 at 9:03 a.m., the owner of a business in the 800 block of E. Huntington arrived at work and discovered the credit card reader at the front counter had a credit card skimming device attached to it. Officers arrived and collected the device. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
October 18 at 1:59 p.m., a victim of a phone scam came into the police lobby to report the fraud incident. The victim received a call from the suspect stating that he was a representative in the fraud department from her bank. He told her someone was attempting to use her debit card to purchase a high priced item in Colorado. The victim told the suspect that she had not attempted to purchase anything in Colorado. The suspect told her he needed her personal information in order to make sure the transaction did not go through. The victim gave the suspect her personal information.
Later that evening, the victim received an alert through her email that her checking account balance was below $60.00. The victim checked her account and found that $6,300.00 was withdrawn from her account. The victim called her bank and they told her she was a victim of identity theft. The representative told the victim that this scheme has been an ongoing issue at the bank. This investigation is continuing.
Wanted Person / Resisting Officers – Suspect Arrested
October 18 at 4:51 p.m., Special Enforcement Team officers went to a residence in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle to search for a person wanted in connection with a crime. When the suspect saw the officers, he ran from them. Officers ran after the suspect and were able to take him into custody.
Commercial Burglary
October 19 at 7:46 a.m., the owner of a business in the 400 block of W. Maple arrived to work and discovered one of the building’s windows was broken. She entered the business and found that someone had gained entry during the night and took money from the cash register. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Motorcycle
October 19 at 9:23 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. California walked outside his home to go to work and discovered someone had taken his motorcycle sometime during the night. He had parked it in his driveway the night before. This investigation is continuing.
Suspicious Person / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 19 at 6:14 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Encino reported a male subject walking around her neighborhood for several hours, carrying a backpack. She did not recognize this subject as living in the area. Officers responded and located the subject, who did not have a verifiable reason for loitering in the area. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.
Violation of Domestic Violence Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
October 20 at 10:29 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Mountain when he saw two subjects walking together whom he recognized from a previous domestic violence incident. A computer check revealed one of the subjects was ordered by a judge to stay away from the other subject; this person was stopped and taken into custody for violation of the order.
Grand Theft Automobile
October 20 at 12:52 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Monrovista walked outside his home and discovered someone had taken his white Honda Accord sometime during the night. Officers responded to investigate. The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
October 21 at 6:03 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of Eighth parked his car on the street and went into his home. A few minutes later, he walked outside and saw someone rummaging through his vehicle. As he approached his car, the suspect saw him and fled the area in another vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
October 22 at 2:33 a.m., a female subject was walking to her car in a business parking lot in the 400 block of W. Huntington when she noticed a male subject following her to her car. She immediately called the police. Officers responded and detained the male subject. The subject was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
October 22 at 12:18 p.m., employees of a store in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject had just left their store without paying for merchandise he had taken. Officers responded and apprehended the subject outside the store. The merchandise was returned and the subject was arrested.
Attempt Residential Burglary
October 22 at 4:39 p.m., residents living in the 500 block of N. Myrtle returned home and discovered their backdoor window had been shattered. Officers responded to investigate and found that no entry into the home appeared to have been made. The suspects had been deterred from going into the home by an audible alarm that activated when the glass broke. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
October 22 at 5:36 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Cherry walked outside her home and discovered someone had scratched the entire length of her vehicle with a sharp object. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
October 22 at 5:49 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Foothill had received a fraudulent check in the mail. He received the check as payment for a computer he was attempting to sell, using a cellphone application designed for buying and selling items. This investigation is continuing.
Open Alcohol in Public – Suspect Cited
October 23 at 9:05 a.m., a caller reported a male subject loitering in the 100 block of S. Primrose drinking alcohol in public. Officers responded and located the subject. He was issued a citation for having an open alcoholic beverage in public.
Public Disturbance / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 11:00 a.m., employees of a coffee store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject inside their store causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed he had several warrants for his arrest; he was taken into custody for the warrant.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
October 23 at 11:24 a.m., a caller reported that six days earlier he and a friend were walking in the 1800 block of S. Fifth through a construction zone. They didn’t realize they were walking on freshly poured concrete. One of the construction workers began yelling at them to get off the concrete, and then swung a hammer at them. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
October 23 at 8:46 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported at a business parking lot in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. The victim had been inside a business, and when he returned to his parked vehicle, he discovered someone had scratched one entire side of the car with a sharp object. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
October 23 at 10:55 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported at a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. A motorist collided into the front doors of the business and drove away. There was minor damage to the front doors. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
October 24 at 11:10 a.m., security for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject had left the store without paying for merchandise he had taken. Officers responded and contacted the subject. The merchandise was returned and he was taken into custody for shoplifting.
Public Disturbance / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 24 at 2:14 p.m., several callers from the 300 block S. Myrtle reported a male subject in Library Park that was yelling and causing a disturbance. Officers responded and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest; he was arrested and taken into custody.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment