Lunch at Stinkin Crawfish



Big Shrimps is gone, replaced by Stinkin Crawfish, on the north side of Colorado a half block east of Myrtle. I got the Catfish lunch special with an iced tea for $10.99 (drink included). It was good. 

- Brad Haugaard 
