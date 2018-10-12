News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Lunch at Stinkin Crawfish
Big Shrimps is gone, replaced by Stinkin Crawfish, on the north side of Colorado a half block east of Myrtle. I got the Catfish lunch special with an iced tea for $10.99 (drink included). It was good.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
10/12/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment