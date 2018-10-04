News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Suspicious Customer - Wearing Ski Mask; Alcohol Problems; Ex-Boyfriend vs Boyfriend; Woman vs Power Pole; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for September 27 – October 3. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 408 service events, resulting in 100 investigations.
Possession of Methamphetamine – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 4:54 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious male subject sitting in a parked car in the 600 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded and located the subject. They found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and a syringe loaded with narcotics. The suspect was arrested.
Commercial Burglary
September 27 at 6:17 a.m., a caller reported finding a stack of receipts on the sidewalk in the 100 block of S. Myrtle that belonged to a business on that block. Officers responded to the business and found the front door unlocked with an employee sleeping inside. An investigation revealed a suspect had entered the store while the employee was asleep and stole $50 from the cash register, along with the receipts. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Burglary Tools / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 6:29 a.m., an employee of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a suspicious male subject inside their store, wearing a ski mask. Officers responded and contacted the subject. He was found to be in possession of burglary tools, and a computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary / Grand Theft Automobile
September 27 at 7:32 a.m., an employee at a business in the 100 block of Melrose arrived at work and discovered the front window of the building had been shattered. An investigation revealed that tools, paychecks, computers and the company van were all stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 8:21 a.m., a caller reported a male subject urinating and defecating on the sidewalk in the 100 block of W. Lemon. Officers responded and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 12:05 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 2600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was determined to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Petty Theft
September 28 at 8:21 a.m., an employee of a business in the 100 block of S. Myrtle reported that a customer stole her cellphone while she was distracted helping other customers. Officers responded and searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. The investigation is continuing.
Fraud
September 28 at 6:23 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Lime reported he had sent $2,300 to a person he met on a website in order to secure a rental property. After sending the money, he discovered the advertisement was fraudulent. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
September 28 at 10:19 p.m., a caller reported a petty theft in the 100 block of W. Walnut. She had returned to her vehicle from the Street Fair and discovered someone had rummaged through her unlocked vehicle. The suspect stole her purse from the front seat. The investigation is continuing.
Fighting in Public / Open Alcohol Container in Public – Suspect Cited
September 29 at 12:26 a.m., while patrolling a bar in the 400 block of S. Myrtle, officers witnessed two male subjects fist fighting in the back alley. The officers were able to stop the fight and both subject refused to prosecute one another. One of their friends had an open alcoholic drink outside the bar in the alley, so he was issued a citation.
Driving Under the Influence / Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
September 29 at 2:16 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 900 block of W. Duarte when he saw a motorist traveling without headlights on at night. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI. There was a passenger in the vehicle who was too intoxicated to care for their own safety, so this person was arrested and taken into custody as well.
Vehicle Burglary
September 29 at 10:11 a.m., the owner of a business in the 2600 block of S. California arrived at work and found the business utility truck had been burglarized. The suspect forced entry into the vehicle and took several tools sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism Gang Graffiti / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
September 29 at 7:07 p.m., a caller reported witnessing a male subject writing gang graffiti with a marker at the train station in the 1700 block of S. Myrtle. The caller watched the subject write on several different objects from Myrtle to California. An officer responded and the subject was stopped and arrested. He was with a female subject who was found to have a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody as well.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 30 at 2:23 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 3300 block of S. Peck when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI. There were three passengers in the vehicle who were all too intoxicated to care for their own safety if left alone. They were taken into custody as well.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
September 30 at 4:48 p.m., the owner of a business in the 100 block of E. Foothill reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot. The vehicle was occupied by a female subject. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who they recognized as being wanted by the Monrovia Police for residential burglary. She was taken into custody.
Domestic Violence / Vandalism
October 1 at 1:02 a.m., a female resident in the 500 block of Almond reported an incident of domestic violence and vandalism. She was at home with her boyfriend when her ex-boyfriend showed up and hit her, then chased her new boyfriend down the street. The ex-boyfriend returned and broke the front window of the victim’s house, then left the area. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but did not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Automobile
October 1 at 2:23 a.m., the owner of a business in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle reported two subjects just stole his vehicle from the business parking lot. He heard the engine to his vehicle start and saw the suspects driving away in his car. Officers arrived and searched for the stolen vehicle, but were unable to locate it. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
October 1 at 2:58 a.m., a resident at a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported her boyfriend just left the hotel after hitting her several times. Officers arrived and searched for the male subject, but were unable to locate him. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 1 at 10:48 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of W. Duarte and saw a subject he recognized from previous contacts sitting on the ground in front of a liquor store. A computer check revealed the subject had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
October 2 at 8:06 p.m., an employee of a business in the 200 block of E. Foothill reported someone had stolen his house and car keys. He had placed them in an unlocked private office at the beginning of his shift earlier in the day, and at the end of his shift they were gone. Several people had access to the office. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication
October 3 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check of an adult male on the ground in the area of Foothill and Primrose. Officers arrived and found the subject was intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested for a being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 9:19 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations at Shamrock and Cypress. A search of the vehicle revealed the male adult driver was in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and his vehicle was stored.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 11:57 p.m., a female subject collided with a power pole and brought down several power lines, blocking all lanes of Huntington Drive. The female was taken to a hospital, where she refused any chemical tests. Southern California Edison responded to repair the power.
