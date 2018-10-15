News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
15th Men's Evensong Invitational Oct. 21
St. Luke the Physician Episcopal Church will hold its 15th annual Men's Evensong Invitational on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m. The church is located at 122 S. California Ave. at Foothill Boulevard in Monrovia. The performance will spotlight men of the choir, along with guest singers. Music will include Craig Courtney's Ukrainian Alleluia and the Phos Hilaron and St. Luke's Preces and Responses, both written for this group by the church's Music Director, Kent Bennett Jones. Cantor will be the Rev. Neil Tadken, Rector of St. Luke's. An offering will be taken, and a wine and cheese reception will follow the program.
- Brad Haugaard
