News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Boys & Girls Club Holds 'Lights On Afterschool' Event
Monrovia's Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills sponsored a Lights On Afterschool event yesterday, one of roughly 8,000 such events across America organized by the Afterschool Alliance to celebrate afterschool programs. The event included an open house for family, teachers, and members of the community.
"We are participating in Lights On Afterschool to invite family and friends from the community to be a part of what we do here at Boys & Girls Club", said Monrovia Site Director of Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills, Peter Mejia. "A safe place like this can truly change someone's life, and that's why after school programs are necessary. We are proud to celebrate this organization and other programs that care so much about the lives of kids."
Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills promotes educational enrichment and school engagement. The Lights On Afterschool event spotlighted the range of programming available at BGCF, including homework help and tutoring, STEM activities, arts and crafts, structured sports and recreation, mentoring and character-building programs. Tours of the facility were given by members themselves, who were excited to share their favorite parts of the Club with visitors.
Source: Boys & Girls Club press release
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment