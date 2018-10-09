Altadena Kitty Wants to Emigrate to Monrovia

Can you believe this beautiful boy was found on the streets of Altadena? A good Samaritan brought him to us at the end of August. He has been here getting big and strong and now is available for adoption. He is a little shy at first but loves to play. Show him a cat toy and he will show off his spunky side. He is currently looking for a new best friend. Could it be you?
The adoption fee for cats is $75. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
