News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Survey Says Community Center Sub-Par; Diseased Trees Coming Down; K-Rail; Lyft
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ A Community Services Commission survey about the Community Center found that of the 215 respondents more than half said the center does not meet the needs of the community. Comments from the survey: It needs to be updated; rooms are out of date; not enough parking; needs a face lift; kitchen outdated and needs a freezer; rooms should all have projectors and sound. link
~ Some trees may come down. The Development Review Committee will consider removing two large oak trees in front of the Mary Wilcox Youth Center. They have multiple dead branches and are infected with bark beetles. Also, a sycamore tree just west of the playground is infested with the Polyphagous Shot Hole Borer and this tree is tentatively scheduled to be removed during the week of Oct. 22.
~ The removal of the K-Rail will begin Wednesday, Oct. 10 - Nov. 16, first along Avocado Place, Crescent Drive, Heather Heights Court, Lotone Street, and the upper portion of Highland Place (located north of Scenic Drive). Then, from February-March 2019 it will be removed along the lower portion of Highland Place (south of Scenic Drive) and Hillcrest adjacent to Highland Place. The rail along Highland Place will be removed later because this location has been more prone to flooding and theoretically we may get rain this winter.
~ About 40 people showed up at the how-to-use-Lyft seminar on Oct. 3. and learned how to download and use the Lyft app to get cheap rides around town.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment