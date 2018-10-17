News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Sex Abuse Lawsuit Against Monrovia School District Settled
Lawyers for a former Monrovia High student who said she was sexually abused by a security guard said she has reached a settlement with the school district in her lawsuit.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
10/17/2018
