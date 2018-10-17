News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Sex Abuse Lawsuit Against Monrovia School District Settled


Lawyers for a former Monrovia High student who said she was sexually abused by a security guard said she has reached a settlement with the school district in her lawsuit. link

- Brad Haugaard
