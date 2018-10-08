News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

AeroVironment Building 'Air Squadron' Drones


Monrovia's AeroVironment is building drones that can be launched from armored ground vehicles and sorta hang out in the air until they spot a target, then attack. link

- Brad Haugaard
