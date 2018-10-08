News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
AeroVironment Building 'Air Squadron' Drones
Monrovia's AeroVironment is building drones that can be launched from armored ground vehicles and sorta hang out in the air until they spot a target, then attack.
- Brad Haugaard
10/08/2018
