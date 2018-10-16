News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Statement of Monrovia School Board Candidate Terrence Williams
Dear Monrovians,
It has been an honor and privilege to serve our community as a Board Member. I take great pride in the role I have played in helping shape the future of every child in the Monrovia Unified School District.
Some of the accomplishments I am most proud of during my first term in office include, closing the achievement gap, increased high school graduation rate, the implementation of Code to the Future, creation of programs that provide pathways to offset college tuition, advocating for fully-funded Special Education, established broadcast capabilities for the entire school district, including the unincorporated area, inside the MUSD board meetings to keep the community more aware and involved with the school board, Directed in establishing the Dual Immersion programs, which include both Mandarin and Spanish, into Plymouth Elementary School (Mandarin) and Monroe Elementary School (Spanish), support of teen suicide prevention programs like Healing Connections, and continued collaboration with Board Members, teachers and staff to attract and retain the highest level of educators.
Education is not a “one-size fits all” proposition. Children learn at varied speeds. As a parent of both General and Special Ed children, who have and do attend Monrovia Schools, I know first-hand the issues that matter most to parents. I have worked hard the last 5 years to make the educational dream come true for our students. I humbly ask you to elect me to another term so that I may continue this important work.
Terrence G. Williams
www.Williams4Monrovia2018.com
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment