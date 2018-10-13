News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Power Outage Affecting East Monrovia


At 7 a.m. today a power outage that occurred during last night's thunder storm is apparently still affecting much of the east side of Monrovia, east of Myrtle.

- Brad Haugaard
