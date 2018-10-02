News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Milton Wants an Athletic New Friend


Milton (A466445) has such a contagious smile! This 5-year-old sweetheart was found as a stray in Pasadena about 2 weeks ago. He is now here at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA looking for a new owner. He’s an energetic boy who loves his visits to the social yard where he can play and run around. Are you looking for a new running partner? Hiking buddy? We think Milton would love an athletic new friend. Come visit him today.

The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

