Halloween Approaches!
Top: This incredible pirate ship (on Hillcrest just east of Madison) is getting ready for Halloween night. Bottom: This dentist (on Foothill just west of Myrtle) is getting ready for the day after.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
10/19/2018
