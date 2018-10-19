News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Halloween Approaches!



Top: This incredible pirate ship (on Hillcrest just east of Madison) is getting ready for Halloween night. Bottom: This dentist (on Foothill just west of Myrtle) is getting ready for the day after. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)