A Review of Monrovia's Campout Program
The City Council will hold a workshop this Friday (Oct. 5) at 5 p.m. at City Hall to "Review and experience elements of the Canyon Park Family Campout program offered by the City of Monrovia’s Recreation Department."
Details
- Brad Haugaard
10/04/2018
