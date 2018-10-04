News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Apparent Drunk Crash Shuts Down Huntington Drive
About midnight last night a woman, apparently drunk, ran into a tree that took out a power pole in the 900 block of East Huntington Drive and temporarily shut down part of Huntington Drive.
link
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
10/04/2018
