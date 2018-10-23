News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Second Annual Monrovia Sidewalk Poetry Contest
The City of Monrovia and Art in Public Places Committee is announcing the Second Annual Sidewalk Poetry Contest!
In 2018, we started the Sidewalk Poetry contest as a part of the Monrovia Renewal project. The poems could appear anywhere around the city – a wonderful surprise to anyone out for a walk.
The contest is open to all residents of Monrovia—young and old. Poems must be in English and shouldn’t exceed 200—225 characters, including spaces and punctuation. Poems must be original work by the entrant and the content must be appropriate for the general public. You may submit two poems for consideration.
Contest ends December 31st.
Contact Ariel Tolefree-Williams at 932-5563 or atolefree@ci.monrovia.ca.us or by stopping by City Hall (415 S Ivy) for more information and to submit your poem.
Source: City of Monrovia press release
Brad Haugaard
