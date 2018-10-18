News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: He Kept Her Trapped in a Store Attic; Car Shot at on Freeway; Lime Bike Theft Thwarted; Lots of Car Batteries Stolen; $1,000 of Alcohol Stolen; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 11–17. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 472 service events, resulting in 99 investigations.
Vandalism / Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
October 11 at 1:52 a.m., a caller reported hearing glass break in a newly constructed apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Pomona. Officers responded and discovered a window had been shattered on one of the new, unoccupied apartments. Officers entered the unsecure apartment and found a male subject trespassing inside. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
October 11 at 10:50 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Palm reported hearing a loud banging noise and a female subject yelling in the apartment next to her. Officers responded and located the female subject. Her ex-boyfriend had been hitting his fist on her front door, attempting to speak with her. He was taken into custody after it was discovered he was in violation of a restraining order.
Residential Burglary
October 11 at 1:12 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Cypress returned home from work and discovered her house had been burglarized while she gone. One of the doors had been forced open and the house was ransacked. A small amount of money was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
October 11 at 6:01 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Bradoaks received a call from his bank, asking about unusual purchases made on his credit card. There were $3,000 worth of purchases made on his card that he did not make. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 11 at 7:07 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Wildrose walked outside his home to go to work and discovered someone had stolen tools from the back of his work truck sometime during the night. The tools were not locked to the truck. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
October 11 at 7:46 p.m., security for a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject had just run out of their store pushing a new lawn mower without paying for the merchandise. The subject entered a black truck and drove away. Officers arrived and searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft / Vehicle Tampering
October 12 at 8:38 a.m., residents from the 200 block of Ivy, 700 block of Wildrose, 100 block of N. Sunset, and the 100 block of N. Myrtle walked outside their homes to go to work and discovered someone had stolen their car batteries sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
False Imprisonment / Trespassing / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
October 12 at 1:43 p.m., a caller reported his ex-girlfriend was being detained against her will in the attic of a store in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located a male and female subject in the attic of the store. They had been living in the store’s attic without permission for several months. When the male subject would leave, he would remove a ladder, trapping the female subject inside. A computer check revealed the male subject had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
October 12 at 4:50 p.m., a caller reported someone had taken one of her credit cards from her wallet while shopping inside a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington. She had left her wallet inside her shopping cart and believes the suspect removed one of her cards when she wasn’t looking. The suspect used the card at a store in Arcadia to make a $1,500 purchase. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 12 at 8:29 p.m., security for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported they were detaining a female subject inside their store for shoplifting. Officers arrived, and after an investigation was conducted, the subject was taken into custody. The stolen property was returned to the store. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for her arrest, as well.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 13 at 7:23 a.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of California and Huntington. Officers responded to investigate. One of the drivers complained of pain and was transported to a nearby hospital. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
October 13 at 9:30 a.m., two residents of an apartment complex in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista walked outside their apartments to go to work and discovered someone had burglarized their vehicles sometime during the night. The suspect shattered the car windows to gain entry and took dash cameras from both vehicles, along with other items. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft / Vandalism
October 13 at 6:22 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of S. Fifth discovered someone had damaged his mailbox sometime during the day and took mail. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
October 13 at 6:55 p.m., an employee of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject had just run out of their store with merchandise he did not pay for, then entered a van and left the parking lot. Officers arrived and searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
October 14 at 2:36 a.m., a transportation driver reported he was parked in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle with a customer in his vehicle who was heavily intoxicated. An officer responded and found the subject was too intoxicated to care for his own safety, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
October 14 at 3:39 a.m., CHP reported a female driver was involved in a road rage incident on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena that led to her vehicle getting shot at while on the freeway. The victim also reported her vehicle was shot at again in the 100 block of W. Evergreen after exiting the freeway. The CHP advised that passengers in the vehicle were struck by bullets, so they drove to a nearby hospital. Officers went to the hospital to speak with the victims. The injuries were not life-threatening. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 14 at 4:13 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1900 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist commit several traffic violations. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Grand Theft Auto / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
October 14 at 8:12 p.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 200 block of Valle Vista when he saw a suspicious vehicle occupied by two subjects. A DMV computer check revealed the vehicle was stolen. When the occupants saw the police car, they exited the vehicle. The driver ran and was not located. The passenger was apprehended, and a computer check revealed he had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary
October 14 at 11:28 p.m., a caller reported he just discovered his storage unit in the 2600 block of S. California had been burglarized. Several tools were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft / Vehicle Tampering
October 15 at 8:30 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Fifth walked outside her home and attempted to use her vehicle, but it wouldn’t start. She discovered someone had stolen her car battery. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 15 at 9:01 a.m., the owner of a business in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle arrived to work and discovered someone had forced one of doors to the building open. The business had been burglarized sometime over the weekend. A laptop and cell phones were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
October 15 at 4:32 p.m., security for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported they were detaining a male subject who had walked out of their store without paying for merchandise he had in his possession. Officers responded, and after an investigation, arrested the subject.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 15 at 7:34 p.m., a caller reported two motorists had just collided into one another in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers responded and contacted the drivers. One of the drivers was found to be intoxicated, and after field sobriety tests were conducted, he was taken into custody for DUI.
Injury Hit & Run Traffic Collision
October 15 at 10:39 p.m., a caller reported two motorists had just collided into one another at the intersection of Myrtle & Central, where the traffic signal lights were off due to high winds. When officers arrived, they found that one of the motorists had driven away without exchanging information, as required by law. The other driver was transported to a nearby hospital due to a complaint of pain. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence of Marijuana – Suspect Arrested.
October 16 at 3:10 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of Wildrose when he saw a motorist commit several traffic violations. The motorist was stopped and found to be under the influence of marijuana. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Traffic Collision
October 16 at 11:59 a.m., a caller reported two motorists had just collided into one another in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers responded to investigate. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Possession of Stolen Property / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
October 16 at 2:52 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious male subject in the 400 block of W. Foothill, riding a bicycle and dragging a Lime rental bike alongside of him. Officers located and stopped the subject. The rental bike had its locking and GPS tracking device removed. The subject was found to be in possession of burglary tools and a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. A computer check revealed he was on parole. The subject was arrested.
Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
October 16 at 9:14 p.m., a caller reported a male subject in the 100 block of W. Foothill causing a disturbance. Officers responded and contacted the subject, who was found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
October 17 at 8:20 a.m., an employee of a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported someone had opened four Verizon accounts using the company’s tax ID. The company has received charges for the fraudulently opened accounts. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
October 17 at 9:01 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Colorado discovered someone had opened several credit card accounts, a bank checking account and an Edison account using his Social Security number. The resident did not give anyone permission to open these accounts. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft / Hit & Run Traffic Collision
October 17 at 11:15 a.m., an employee of a business in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported a male subject had run out of their store with over $1,000 worth of alcoholic beverages without paying. He fled in a vehicle and collided with a parked car. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran from the scene. Officers did not locate the suspect; however, through vehicle registration, they were able to identify the suspect, who is on parole and is now wanted.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 17 at 3:38 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision at the intersection of Mountain and Royal Oaks. Officers arrived and contacted the drivers and passengers. One of the passengers complained of pain to her back; however, refused to be transported to a hospital.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 17 at 5:52 p.m., a caller reported a scooter just collided into the back of another motorist in the 800 block of E. Lemon. Officers arrived and found the driver of the scooter had minor injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
