Monrovia's 5-Year Homelessness Plan On-Line; Library Enhancement Project Kick-Off; City Kinda-Sorta Approved for $4 Million Transportation Grant; Etc.
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Monrovia's 5-year Plan to Prevent and Combat Homelessness is now online here: https://goo.gl/C8fbaJ . Program goals: Be "relentless" in staying in contact with homeless people; expand coordination of homelessness programs; promote the Coordinated Entry System (area-wide Internet tool to coordinate homelessness services); develop educational materials; develop a Monrovia-centric giving campaign; develop a Housing Displacement Response Plan.
~ The city has kicked off its Library Enhancement Project. The preliminary designs should take 3-5 months. Plans: Unique places for kids; enclose outdoor area on the north and south wings of the building; address security concerns; enhance landscaping; install a Portland Loo restroom near the playground; develop a Memorial Walk; connect historic features.
~ Election Day is coming up on Nov. 6 and Lyft and LimeBike are offering cheap and free rides to your polling place. Lyft: 50% off on your ride to the polls on Nov. 6 with promo code VOTECA3. LimeBike - Enter code LIME2VOTE18 in the Lime app on Election Day to unlock a bike for a free ride to and from your polling station.
~ Police Lieutenant Tom Loy is preparing to retire after 32 years of service to Monrovia. Tom was instrumental in administering the gang injunction program, and served for 14 years as sergeant in charge of the Special Enforcement Team. A celebration of his career is scheduled for Nov. 29, at the Marriott Hotel. To RSVP for the event, contact Lori Le Veque at 256-8098, or at lleveque@monrovia.laclen.org.
~ The Library has completed 64% of its 5-year strategic plan goals in the first year, including: five-times faster Internet; sent Monrovia Reads van to local schools; celebrated Library Card Signup Month with promotions and 396 new library cards; expanded outreach and services to local senior facilities.
~ Monrovia's request for a $4 million grant to make freeway underpass and Station Square traffic improvements has been recommended for formal approval. The money would come from Measure M, the half-cent sales tax increase approved by voters in 2016.
~ To celebrate National Veterans Month, the City is inviting military service members and their adult loved ones to Veterans Paint & Sip, an evening to create a piece of art and enjoy a glass of wine, Thursday, Nov. 1, 7-9 p.m., at Paint N' Play Studio (418 S. Myrtle). Only open to Veteran adults 21 and older. Register here: https://goo.gl/q4SJ8N
~ Monrovia recently received a California Preservation Foundation Award for its rehab of the Santa Fe Depot. The California Preservation Foundation Awards showcases the best in historic preservation.
~ During Make A Difference Day this past weekend Monrovia Fire personnel were able to inspect 105 homes and install 45 smoke alarms in 17 homes, many in homes with elderly adults and children that had inoperable devices or no fire detectors.
~ In coming weeks the city owned property at the Myrtle entrance to Gold Hills will get a clean-up, pruning of overgrown bushes, removing unhealthy plants, water-efficient sprinklers, and deer tolerant plants.
~ The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Parade will be held on Thursday, Dec. 6. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting in Library Park, then the Holiday Parade will begin at 7 p.m., traveling north on Myrtle from Chestnut to Palm.
- Brad Haugaard
