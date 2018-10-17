News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Fall Festival Rescheduled; 'Unusually High' Typhus Outbreak; Library Auto-Renews Items; Garbage Law; New Tech Companies
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Due to heavy rains and power outages the Fall Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27, noon - 6 p.m. It will feature face painting, crafts, hay rides, and a community dog costume parade. Questions? Call the Community Center at 256-8246.
~ The LA County Department of Public Health is warning of an unusually high number of flea-born typhus cases in downtown Los Angeles. Symptoms include: abdominal pain, backache, dull red rash, high fever of 105°F to 106°, hacking dry cough, headache, joint and muscle pain, nausea and vomiting.
~ The Monrovia Library is now automatically renewing most checked-out items for an additional 3 weeks. Exceptions include items on hold for someone else and specialty items such as a telescope or DVD.
~ All business and multifamily dwellings of five or more units, and all entities that generate four or more cubic yards of solid waste a week must adopt an organics program by Jan. 1, 2019. That's when a California law passed in October 2014 goes into effect. Through November the city will distribute notices to the 493 affected customers.
~ Two new tech companies have moved to Monrovia: Quantum Screening and OCGene Therapeutics. Quantum Screening does saliva-based early detection diagnostics and OCGene Therapeutics develops cancer therapeutics.
