Staples Store on Mountain May Close

Monrovia’s Director of Community Development, Craig Jimenez, says he has also heard a report (sent to me by a reader also named Craig) that the Staples store on Mountain is closing soon, however he reminds me that the store is actually in Duarte, so the City of Monrovia is not involved.
My correspondent says an employee told him the store could close as soon as this November. He also told me he had heard it may be replaced by a Harbor Freight. No confirmation on that.
- Brad Haugaard
