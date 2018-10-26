News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Los Victor’s


Lunch at Los Victor’s, at the corner of Foothill and May. Got three tacos for $2.80 apiece and a medium Diet Coke for $1.90. Very nice. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)