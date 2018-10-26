News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Los Victor’s
Lunch at Los Victor’s, at the corner of Foothill and May. Got three tacos for $2.80 apiece and a medium Diet Coke for $1.90. Very nice.
- Brad Haugaard
10/26/2018
