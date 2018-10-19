News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Rudy’s Mexican Food


Dinner at Rudy’s Mexican Food at the corner of Myrtle and Colorado. Got the two-item combination with beef taco and chicken enchilada for $10.95. Very tasty. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)