Dinner at Rudy’s Mexican Food
Dinner at Rudy’s Mexican Food at the corner of Myrtle and Colorado. Got the two-item combination with beef taco and chicken enchilada for $10.95. Very tasty.
- Brad Haugaard
10/19/2018
restaurants
