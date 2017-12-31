News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Library Fine Amnesty
If you are dreading to return those books to the library because they are waaaaay overdue, rejoice! because January is an amnesty month. Zero fine if you return overdue books any time during January, 2018.
https://goo.gl/ubwxEp
Brad Haugaard
Brad
12/31/2017
