News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at The Monrovian



Lunch at The Monrovian, at Myrtle and Colorado. Got the Grilled Chirizo Sandwich (chirizo, egg, cheese) off the lunch menu for $9.95 and an iced tea for $2.69. Nice!

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)