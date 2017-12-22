News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at The Monrovian
Lunch at The Monrovian, at Myrtle and Colorado. Got the Grilled Chirizo Sandwich (chirizo, egg, cheese) off the lunch menu for $9.95 and an iced tea for $2.69. Nice!
- Brad Haugaard
