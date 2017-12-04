News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Horse Drawn Carriage Rides in Old Town Monrovia
Horse drawn carriage rides have begun in Old Town Monrovia for the Christmas season. Gem City Images has a picture and details about how to take a ride:
https://goo.gl/XxhYEe
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
12/04/2017
