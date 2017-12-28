News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Councilman Larry Spicer Helps Run Rose Parade


The folks in white suits are the people who run the Rose Parade. One of them is Monrovia City Council member Larry Spicer. https://goo.gl/PXNWgz

- Brad Haugaard 
