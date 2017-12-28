News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia Councilman Larry Spicer Helps Run Rose Parade
The folks in white suits are the people who run the Rose Parade. One of them is Monrovia City Council member Larry Spicer.
https://goo.gl/PXNWgz
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/28/2017
