Merry Christmas, Monrovia!
The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the father, full of grace and truth. - John 1:14
Merry
Christmas,
everyone!
- Brad Haugaard
12/25/2017
