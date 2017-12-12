News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Chamber of Commerce Award Winners
Monrovia Chamber of Commerce award winners:
~ Stephen Bray will receive the Iris Award, equivalent to Citizen of the Year.
~ The 2017 Monroe Award honoree, for business person of the year, will go to Paul Kalemkiarian.
~ Penny Arroyo, of Volunteer Center of San Gabriel Valley, has been selected as the recipient of the
Service to the Chamber Award.
~ The Military Service & Stewardship Award will be presented to Gene Glasco.
Source: https://goo.gl/cs9LPk
- Brad Haugaard
