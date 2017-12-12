News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Chamber of Commerce Award Winners


Monrovia Chamber of Commerce award winners:

~ Stephen Bray will receive the Iris Award, equivalent to Citizen of the Year.

~ The 2017 Monroe Award honoree, for business person of the year, will go to Paul Kalemkiarian.

~ Penny Arroyo, of Volunteer Center of San Gabriel Valley, has been selected as the recipient of the
Service to the Chamber Award.

~ The Military Service & Stewardship Award will be presented to Gene Glasco.

- Brad Haugaard
