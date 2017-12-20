Changes Planned for New Year's Eve Party; Parade Award Winners; Playground Finished

In his weekly update, City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ There will be a few changes at the New Year's Eve festival on Myrtle:
- Instead of having a single beer garden, restaurants with a liquor license can expand their service area into the street.
- Live music in various locations in Old Town from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Live music at the intersection or Myrtle and Lemon from 9 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
- Enhanced seating with heaters and lights at the intersection or Myrtle and Lemon from 6 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
- Child Care services from 6 p.m. - 1 a.m. for $20 at the Library Community Room.
- "Small bites" from Old Town restaurants.
- Opportunity for retail shops to hold sidewalk sale.
- Ball raising at midnight.
- Shuttle from Station Square.
- Lyft/Uber drop off and pick up at Library Park.
~ Winners in the Monrovia Holiday Parade are: Best Band – Santa Fe Middle School
- Best Float – Foothill Oaks Academy
- Best Themed Entry – Bradoaks Elementary School
- Judges Award – Plymouth Elementary School
- Best Cheerleading Squad – Monrovia High School Cheerleaders
- Best Dance Troop – Infinity Roller Derby
- Spirit of Santa Award – Monrovia Reads
~ The resurfacing of the Library Park Playground is complete and the playground has been reopened.
- Brad Haugaard
