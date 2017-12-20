News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Changes Planned for New Year's Eve Party; Parade Award Winners; Playground Finished


In his weekly update, City Manager Oliver Chi reports:

~ There will be a few changes at the New Year's Eve festival on Myrtle:

  • Instead of having a single beer garden, restaurants with a liquor license can expand their service area into the street. 
  • Live music in various locations in Old Town from 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Live music at the intersection or Myrtle and Lemon from 9 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
  • Enhanced seating with heaters and lights at the intersection or Myrtle and Lemon from 6 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
  • Child Care services from 6 p.m. - 1 a.m. for $20 at the Library Community Room.
  • "Small bites" from Old Town restaurants.
  • Opportunity for retail shops to hold sidewalk sale.
  • Ball raising at midnight.
  • Shuttle from Station Square.
  • Lyft/Uber drop off and pick up at Library Park.

~ Winners in the Monrovia Holiday Parade are: Best Band – Santa Fe Middle School

  • Best Float – Foothill Oaks Academy
  • Best Themed Entry – Bradoaks Elementary School
  • Judges Award – Plymouth Elementary School
  • Best Cheerleading Squad – Monrovia High School Cheerleaders
  • Best Dance Troop – Infinity Roller Derby
  • Spirit of Santa Award – Monrovia Reads

~ The resurfacing of the Library Park Playground is complete and the playground has been reopened.

- Brad Haugaard
