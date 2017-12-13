News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia High Basketball 'Thriller' Victory; Christmas Parade on Video


~ The Monrovia High boys basketball team beat Bellflower 97-93 in a double-overtime thriller. https://goo.gl/BehGwr

~ Here's the Monrovia Christmas Parade on video, if you missed it in person: https://goo.gl/Mjy4zq

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)