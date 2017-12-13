News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Sign Up for Home Security Rebate; Congrats to Fire Department; New Bed Tax; Etc.
From City Manager Oliver Chi's his weekly update ...
~ Monrovia's Home Security Rebate Program has been approved and the city will begin accepting applications in January. The program will rebate you up to $250 when you install a home security system. If you are interested send an email to securityrebate@ci.monrovia.ca.us. You'll be notified when the City begins to accept applications.
~ Congratulated the fire department and other personnel who jumped on the Norumbega fire and doused it so quickly. Comment: Yes! Much appreciated.
~ Just as other fire agencies helped Monrovia, Monrovia has also been sending firefighting support for the fires in the San Diego and Santa Barbara areas.
~ In case of future evacuation orders, "the City will always utilize law enforcement personnel to start knocking on doors to personally notify residents of the need to evacuate."
~ Monrovia's RED Program is designed to help elderly and disabled citizens who may not be able to help themselves in critical and life-threatening situations, such as evacuations. To sign up for the program, contact the Monrovia Fire Department at 256-8181, or visit Fire Station 101 (141 East Lemon Avenue).
~ As part of Monrovia's response to its huge unfunded retirement problem the city wants to raise the bed tax on hotels from 10 to 12 percent. It will have to go on the ballot of a special election in June 2018. Chi said "Staff has spoken with the DoubleTree, Courtyard Marriott, and the developer of the proposed Marriott TownePlace Suite hotel about the proposed 2% increase" and they're okay with it.
~ Horse-drawn carriage rides for $5 on Thursdays and Sundays this month in Old Town. Thursdays, Dec. 14 and 21, from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, from 3-6 p.m.
