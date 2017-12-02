News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Man Killed, Two Injured This Morning at Monrovia Bar


One man was killed and two injured in a shooting just after midnight this morning at Gem City Grill, on the north side of Olive just east of Myrtle.  https://goo.gl/LTrdwT

- Brad Haugaard
  1. I walked out of my home on Olive Ave this morning just after 11am to find two SWAT vehicles in front of my neighbor, two doors down. Officers had assault weapons drawn, aiming at the home. I turned around and walked out back, where another vehicle was in the alley.

    When I returned two hours later, the vehicle in the alley was gone, but the ones in front remained, and the street remains closed. No idea what happened while I was gone or if they found what or who they are looking for.

