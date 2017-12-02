Man Killed, Two Injured This Morning at Monrovia Bar

I walked out of my home on Olive Ave this morning just after 11am to find two SWAT vehicles in front of my neighbor, two doors down. Officers had assault weapons drawn, aiming at the home. I turned around and walked out back, where another vehicle was in the alley.When I returned two hours later, the vehicle in the alley was gone, but the ones in front remained, and the street remains closed. No idea what happened while I was gone or if they found what or who they are looking for.
