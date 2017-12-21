Monrovia Police: Old Man Arrested for Meth; Toolbox Stolen from Old Train Depot; Two Wallets Stolen Stolen While Shopping; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 18-20. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 408 service events, resulting in 69 investigations.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 18 at 11:08 a.m., an elderly male subject that was acting suspicious in the 200 block of E. Chestnut was reported to police. The subject was knocking on doors and messing around with a water hose at a residence. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A consent search of the subject revealed a pouch which contained methamphetamine. The subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and was found to have an outstanding no-bail probation warrant.
Grand Theft
December 18 at 8:47 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 100 block of W. Lime. The victim parked her vehicle on the street and left her purse in the vehicle with the doors unlocked. When she returned to the vehicle, she found her purse had been stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
December 18 at 10:18 p.m., a grand theft of a bicycle was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers responded to the area and located the bicycle. A subject was detained in the area and admitted to stealing the bicycle. The subject was arrested for the theft.
Burglary
December 19 at 6:51 a.m., unknown suspects picked the lock and made entry into the old train depot in the 1700 block of S. Myrtle. The suspects stole tools from a toolbox inside the depot. The investigation is continuing.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
December 19 at 1:52 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding the report of a subject acting suspicious. Officers contacted the subject and found he had three outstanding warrants. The subject was arrested for the warrants.
Theft
December 19 at 3:15 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. An elderly female was shopping at the store and left her open purse inside her shopping cart. An unknown suspect stole the wallet out of her purse without her knowledge. When she tried to pay for her merchandise, she discovered the theft. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
December 19 at 3:39 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a residential burglary that occurred in the 600 block of W. Olive. The resident left her home at 1200 noon and all doors and windows were locked. When she returned at 3:00 p.m., she found that someone had kicked in the back door. The loss is undetermined until the victim can inventory the location. The investigation is continuing.
Theft / Assault – Suspect Arrested
December 20 at 3:54 p.m., a theft and assault were reported at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington. A male suspect concealed merchandise in his clothing and as he was walking toward the registers, a loss prevention officer stopped him and asked him for the property he concealed. The subject gave the loss prevention officer the property and the officer told him to stay there, but the subject walked out the doors. The loss prevention officer followed the subject and again told him to stay. The subject then hit him in the face with his fists. Bystanders called police and a citizen’s arrest was completed on the subject for assault and theft. The suspect was arrested.
Grand Theft Auto
December 20 at 4:46 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim parked his 1999 Ford F350 in a business parking lot and left for approximately 4 hours. When he returned, the vehicle was not there. All keys are accounted for and the doors and windows were secured. The investigation is continuing.
Theft
December 20 at 5:27 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte. The victim said she was shopping at the store and her wallet was stolen without her knowing. She received a call from her credit card company asking about a purchase and that is how she realized it had been stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Controlled Substance / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
December 20 at 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mayflower and Palm regarding two male subjects arguing. They arrived and contacted the two subjects. One subject was found to have multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrants and when he was searched, officers located methamphetamine in his pocket. He was taken into custody.
