Monrovia Police: Serial Shoplifter; Truck With Keys Stolen; Auto Thief Will Return Car 'When He's Ready'; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 11-13. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 441 service events, resulting in 74 investigations.
Vehicle Tampering
December 11 at 10:04 p.m., an incident of vehicle tampering was reported in the 800 block of W. Olive. The victim stated that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and went through it, but it appeared nothing was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
December 11 at 2:10 p.m., the manager of a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington called police to report a shoplifter. A male suspect entered a business and filled up a bag with items. He then exited the store with the merchandise and the manager ran after him. The business reported that the same suspect has stolen items before from them. The suspect dropped the stolen items and fled the scene. The store desires prosecution. An area check was conducted, but the suspect was not found. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 11 at 8:13 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 900 block of Monterey. The victim parked her vehicle at the location at 2:00 p.m. and returned at 8:00 p.m. The passenger window had been shattered and the vehicle was ransacked. It appears that nothing was taken from the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
December 12 at 8:17 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 600 block of E. Colorado. The victim parked his vehicle on the street and went inside for the evening. The next morning, his girlfriend looked out the window and saw the truck being driven away from the location. She told the victim, who then realized he had left his keys in the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
December 12 at 9:25 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 200 block of W. Colorado. The vehicle was parked at the victim’s residence. The following day it was not there and a family member called the victim to tell her that a male subject they all knew was driving the vehicle. The family member told the male subject he needed to return the car, but the subject replied that he would return it when he was ready. The vehicle was entered as stolen and the male subject entered as the suspect. The investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
December 12 at 11:04 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 500 block of W. Palm Avenue. The suspect driver struck two vehicles on Palm and fled the area. A witness reported that the suspect vehicle is a green, box-type Scion. The vehicle was last seen traveling east on Foothill from the area. Officers arrived and checked the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
