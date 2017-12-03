News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Police Search for Suspect in Bar Killing


Police are looking for a adult Hispanic man as suspect in Gem City Grill shooting. Police surrounded a home on West Olive but apparently did not make any arrest. The shooting left one man dead and two wounded.  https://goo.gl/tM1Dj5

- Brad Haugaard 
