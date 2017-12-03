News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Police Search for Suspect in Bar Killing
Police are looking for a adult Hispanic man as suspect in Gem City Grill shooting. Police surrounded a home on West Olive but apparently did not make any arrest. The shooting left one man dead and two wounded.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/03/2017
